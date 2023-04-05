Impractical SC order to further deepen political crisis: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the verdict given by the three-member bench of the Supreme Court was contrary to the judgments of its majority judges.

“It is an ‘impractical order’ which will further deepen political and constitutional crises,” she said in a series of tweets.

The minister said the time and money of the nation would have been saved “if the ‘blue-eyed and impressionist’ (Imran Khan) were directly given control of the Prime Minister’s House.”

She said the decision given in the case “which was rejected by the senior judges is ‘unconstitutional'”. Marriyum said constitutional matters should not be made issues of ego as, otherwise, it would be detrimental to the country.

She said the people were paying the price for a decision which had disqualified the thrice-elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017 and caused perpetual economic, political and constitutional crises. “The facilitation of Imran Khan is not acceptable,” she added.

Marriyum earlier took a jibe on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, saying that she had never seen such a cowardly person in history of Pakistan. Sharing a video of Imran Khan on her twitter handle covering his head with a protective shield, she said this picture was a proof of Imran Khan’s real personality and character. She said that the person who used to ask his followers to ‘break the idol of fear’ has himself become ‘an idol of fear’.