Naqvi for provision of free flour to every citizen

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid surprise visits to the free flour centers established at Cooperative Training College, Hockey Stadium, and Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday. During his visits, he appreciated the arrangements and commended the performance of the staff from various departments, including the administration and police.

Mr Naqvi inquired about the availability of flour supply from the public and directed the staff to address any complaints immediately. When some citizens reported issues related to the verification process in the Benazir Income Support Program or their CNICs, he verified their CNICs under his supervision, distributed flour to them, and encouraged them to register in the BISP.

He also interacted with the citizens and received positive feedback regarding the arrangements. Notably, he mentioned that more than 14 lakh 10 thousand flour bags were distributed throughout Punjab on that day alone, and over 196 thousand bags were distributed in the Faisalabad division. He expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for providing relief to the citizens under the Ramadan package and assured that he is closely monitoring the supply of flour and taking immediate action to resolve any issues. Mr. Naqvi also instructed the administration to ensure the provision of free flour to every citizen.

Commissioner, RPO, CPO and deputy commissioner Faisalabad were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the health of Sughran Bibi, an elderly woman who was injured in a stampede in Sahiwal.

He assured the injured woman’s son about the best possible medical treatment, stating that Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, secretary health, and hospital administration are monitoring her treatment. He instructed the doctors on the treatment of the injured woman and directed the hospital administration to provide daily updates on her health condition. He prayed for the early recovery of Sughran Bibi, adding that the government is providing every possible medical facility to her.

I remain hopeful and pray for her speedy recovery so that she may be reunited with her loved ones by the grace of Allah, he concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to assess the progress made on primary angiography.

During the meeting, it was decided to implement a new initiative called “drip and shift” in four districts, namely Sheikhupura, Kasur, Chiniot, and Jhang. This initiative aims to provide timely medical assistance to heart patients in case of a heart attack. Under this plan, a patient will receive an injection and then be transported by an ambulance equipped with trained staff and medical equipment to the nearest THQ or DHQ hospital. If the primary angiography facility is not available in the tehsil or district hospital, the patient will be shifted to the nearest big hospital.

The secretary specialized health & medical education reported that more than 2,500 patients have already benefited from primary angiography in nine major hospitals, resulting in the saving of hundreds of cardiac patients’ lives.

The attendees included Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Dr Farqad Alamgir, chairman PITB, DG Rescue 1122, and others.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made an unannounced visit to the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad on Tuesday to assess the medical facilities and cleanliness arrangements. During his visit, he spoke to patients and their attendants, who raised concerns about poor hygiene in the hospital kitchen and a cockroach infestation.

The chief minister expressed serious concern about the inadequate cleanliness arrangements and directed for immediate improvements to be made. He visited several wards, inquired about the medical facilities available to patients, and held discussions with them and their attendants. Additionally, he chaired a meeting with hospital officials to review the overall affairs of the institution.

In his review, the chief minister emphasized the need to standardize treatment facilities and urged for prompt improvements to be made to the hospital’s cleanliness. He expressed regret over the current condition of the hospital and stressed the importance of providing better facilities to patients.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram and Minister for Information Amir Mir were also present.