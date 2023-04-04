Top 11 Apps to Install on Your TV

We live in a smart world, and it is growing faster than ever. You can purchase an Android TV box and turn any Television with an HDMI into a smart TV with functions like HDMI CEC. These TV boxes have greatly increased the availability and affordability of smart TVs for a much larger population.

Considering that, here are the top 10 apps to install on your TV, whether you have a smart variant, or an Android box attached.

Apps Worth Installing

There are several apps available for both Android and Apple smart TVs that you can download from their respective app stores. A few notable ones include the following.

VLC

VLC is one of the most popular applications available to play video files. The application can play videos encoded in various codecs, supporting practically every data format. Even videos that use the HEVC H.265 format can be easily decoded by VLC.

The application categorizes your media into sections like audio, video, etc. Although the application comes pre-installed in Mi Box, it can be installed in other Android TV Boxes because of its easy availability on the Play Store.

Netflix

If you are looking for an OTT application with an extensive content library, Netflix is the app you must download. You can stream movies, the latest shows, documentaries, etc., from across the globe. You can stream the application from anywhere on your Android TV.

In addition, you can benefit from the multi-room subscription options to save more compared to other streaming apps. If you are interested in other streaming services, check out a list of the best platforms of 2023.

Lionsgate Play

With Lionsgate Play, you can stream TV shows and superhit movies. It is an SVOD service that features thousands of hours of Hollywood and Bollywood content in a broad spectrum. The app has been kicking off with premium titles and first-party releases lately. You can get it on both Android and Apple smart TVs.

Kodi

If you want an application to help you organize your offline media collection, Kodi is the app best suited for a smart TV. After installing Kodi, any other media you add to your device will be instantly arranged into the appropriate categories and locations where you specify. Kodi is a highly flexible option for enjoying media on your TV set because its add-ons enable it to accept practically any audio and video format you can think of.

Spotify

Spotify is an application for music fans. You can download the application on your smart TV through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to enjoy the free tier. However, you can subscribe to the premium plan and get unlimited music tracks with no ads. Spotify is also releasing an AI DJ to make the listening experience even more surprising.

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox is an open source that lets you browse the internet at your leisure. You can search the entire internet and play anything as per your taste. Use a fire TV remote or the application to start, pause or move forward whatever you are watching. However, with premium Firefox you can avail of features like customizable themes, ad blockers, and more.

Sling

Get the Sling application on your smart TV to view a great range of live TV channels covering sports, entertainment, and news (local and worldwide), and it is a terrific cable TV substitute. Although the application is free, you might have to pay for live services. The interface of the application is smooth and easy to navigate. SlingTV, which also supports cloud-based DVR (Digital Video Recording), is the finest software for streaming live TV channels on Smart TVs.

Twitch TV

Twitch TV is a platform that has enabled thousands of communities to build connections through online streaming and playing games. If you are a gamer, this application is for you. It is an American live video game streaming application where you can watch gamers play video games and interact with them. Streamers live-stream their favorite games on the Twitch application or live at Twitch.tv and provide commentary on the game.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV makes it easy to surf thousands of live channels, educational channels, sports, etc. It is one of the best ways to get rid of the cable wire and access unlimited popular channels via the YouTube application. However, one limitation is that YouTube TV is available only in the US now. So, surfing all the YouTube TV content will be difficult if you are from another country.

VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can also assist your TV-watching experience. A VPN encrypts internet traffic and hides your location. Thus, if your location is important when finding content, you can change it. Furthermore, a VPN protects your viewing habits from getting recorded. And a VPN download will help you evade possible slowdowns initiated by your Internet Service Provider.

SFTV (Send Files to TV)

SFTV is the most compatible Android TV application. Whenever you want to transfer photos, videos, and music files to your TV, SFTV makes it easy for you. Through SFTV, you can conduct wireless transfer; all you must do is install the application on your TV and mobile. Connect through the local network and enjoy the seamless transfer.

Conclusion

While some applications are better for sports fans or drama entertainment, smart TVs try their best to cover every category. Even though only some channels offer the same advantages, one must consider a few facts like monthly charges, streaming devices, number of devices, etc., before getting the application.