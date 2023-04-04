Constitution, judiciary on ‘same page’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said Nawaz Sharif’s “nefarious intentions against the Supreme Court will bite the dust”. “The Constitution, the Supreme Court and high courts are all on the same page for conducting elections in 90 days [of the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies], the former Punjab chief minister said in a statement on Monday. Elahi said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties had lost their mental balance due to the fear of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “Instead of fighting terrorists, the government is attacking the judiciary and the people,” he said. “Today, the entire nation has joined hands to guard the Constitution. The Constitution will prevail; the chief justice will be honoured and evil intentions of Nawaz Sharif against the apex court will be crushed and disgrace will come to the government troupe and their henchmen.” Elahi said suo motu and the discussion of the benches were secondary and an internal matter of the top court.

“The real issue is the election in 90 days, on which there is no difference among the honorable judges of the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that all the judges had said that holding the election in 90 days was constitutional. The Lahore High Court already ordered holding the election in 90 days as the Constitution of Pakistan, the High Court and the Supreme Court were all on the same page for the election in 90 days.

On the loss of precious lives during the free wheat flour distribution, former chief minister said the blood of those who died in flour queues was on the necks of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

“Humiliation and death are being distributed among the poor in the name of free wheat flour. The bodies of their loved ones reached the homes of the poor before the flour.

“They are playing with the lives of the poor by providing sub-standard flour. After elections in Punjab an independent inquiry should be held about this scam in the name of free wheat flour distribution and an exemplary punishment should be given to those who made billions from this flawed scheme,” he added. He demanded conducting an investigation against the caretaker chief minister and Punjab chief secretary.

He said the incumbent government had stopped public welfare initiatives of the PTI government, adding that health card, which was benefiting poor patients, had been closed.

The government was oppressing the people by withholding the funds allocated for health sector, he said, adding that the Wazirabad Cardiology Institute was built for the convenience of patients of the entire Gujranwala and Gujrat divisions, but the Punjab government was creating an obstacle for the treatment of heart patients by withholding its funds.