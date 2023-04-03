NADRA confirms data theft of Pakistan Army chief’s family

In a statement, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) confirmed that the family’s personal information had been stolen.

Tariq Malik, the head of the authority, was reportedly on vacation at the time, according to a story in a local newspaper.

Yet, it is still unknown why the organization’s lower-level employees were suspended and are still being made accountable for the claimed offense committed by some upper-level personnel.

According to NADRA, a variety of industries, including finance, telecommunications, law enforcement organizations, and other governmental institutions use Nadra’s identity verification services for legitimate purposes under a legally binding agreement that has a non-disclosure clause.

Other users from various sectors apparently got access to General Asim Munir’s data prior to his appointment as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and it appears that this was done for questionable motives.

With the continuing inquiry, NADRA stated that in November 2022, when its Chairman Tariq Malik was gone from Pakistan (on official business), his family’s data was accessed.

To further strengthen the data protection process, it had put in place a multi-biometric verification system as of December 23, 2022. This technology stops phoney fingerprints from being used for illegal activities and stops the fraudulent issuance of mobile sim cards.