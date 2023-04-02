Human Security at Stake

Pakistan is witnessing a renewed spat of terrorism in recent months, particularly after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terminated its cease-fire and urged its militants to renew countrywide attacks. The TTP got the upper hand when Afghan Taliban came into power in August 2021 as the TTP celebrated their victory as their own. The TTP and Afghan Taliban have strong political and ideological linkages, which helped them to further their cause in past. Afghan Taliban labelled the TTP as Pakistan’s internal matter and only offer to assist in negotiations to reach an agreement. Afghan Taliban’s rise to power will have rejuvenating effects on TTP. The resurgence in terrorism also brought light to the fragility of the government’s counterterrorism measures. The government needs to formulate a more proactive policy for counterterrorism.

The attacks in Pakistan are not only a threat to the country’s national security, but human security is also at risk. The human cost of terrorism is spreading shock waves. In the first month of the new year, the country faced 44 separate terror attacks, which killed 134 people and injured 254 across the state, labelling it the deadliest month for terrorism in five years. The fifth most populous city of Pakistan, Peshawar, is one of the hotspots for terrorist attacks. The city is close to the Afghan border and holds a lot of sentiments for TTP as well. On 30 January 2023, the Peshawar police line mosque blast killed 101 people and injured at least 225; putting the state on red alert. But the terrorist insurgencies didn’t limit themselves to the northwest of Pakistan. On 18 February, the TTP militants stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO) position on main Shahrae Faisal. The attack led to a long siege and resulted in the killing of five officers. At least four were killed and 16 received injuries in a bomb blast in the main market of Rakhni town Barkhan, Balochistan.

Human security is essential for achieving sustainable development goals.

The brainchild of Pakistani economist Mehbub-ul-Haq, the concept of Human security emerged in 1994 UNDP’s Human Development Report. The notion focuses on the promotion and protection of individual well-being. Human security is essential for achieving sustainable development goals. When people are secure, they are better able to participate in economic, social, and political life, and contribute to the development of their communities and societies. But the already worst human security conditions in the state are further deteriorating. Pakistan has a very fragile security structure and going through an economic meltdown. At a time when the country is on the brink of default, the rise of terrorism will only accelerate the situation. The elements of human security are interdependent; the effect on one will affect all others. The economic cost of terrorism with increasing blasts is burdening the people and state both. The reduction in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) because of the prevailing security condition and the loss of infrastructure will put more loads on our economy. Terrorism is not only affecting state security but individual security as well. Capital is put on high alter since the Peshawar attack, increasing the number of check posts, closing of public spaces and gatherings, and changes in traffic routes are disrupting the lives of many living in the city. The social implications of the rising terrorism will be far worse since the people couldn’t come out from the dark clouds of the pandemic and climate implications, and now they have to deal with terrorism again. In the age of economic fallout, when people are dealing with high inflation and energy crisis, living in the constant fear of terrorist attacks will further increase their psychological conditions. Also, the government of Pakistan is trying to boost the country’s tourism industry, and they did take positive measures but once again the security conditions are creating a negative impact on the industry.

Due to the terrorism threat, Pakistan’s government and apparatus are facing difficulties. The political chaos in the state is giving further space to TTP for expanding its claws. The blame game in the political elite is one of the strongest reasons why Pakistan couldn’t implement its policies appropriately. To fight against terrorism, all institutions need to come on the same page.

Pakistan fought a long war against terrorism to become a stable state but once again the greatest threat and affliction Pakistan currently confronts is unquestionably terrorism. Pakistan needs to engage effectively with Afghan Taliban to deal with TTP and implement its National Action Plan (NAP) to high spirits. The 20-point plan, which was formed by the Government of Pakistan in January 2015 to combat terrorism, should be taken into consideration when the government finalizes the NAP. Several of its recommendations haven’t been implemented eight years later, and terrorism is once again on the rise. The quicker we acknowledge the severity of the situation, create a national and public consensus, and decide who our enemies are in this fight against terrorism, the better. Otherwise, the terrorism snowball will annihilate us.

The writer is a research Intern.