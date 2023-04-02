Ethiopia’s Ayana denies favourite Adola in Paris Marathon

PARIS: Ethiopia’s Abeje Ayana upset favourite Guye Adola to win the Paris Marathon on Sunday in a time of two hours, seven minutes and 15 seconds. The 20-year-old pulled clear of Adola, 32, in the closing five kilometres to mark his arrival on the international stage. Adola, who won the Berlin Marathon in 2021, crossed the line 20 seconds behind, with Kenya’s Josphat Boit four seconds further back in third. The race was run in difficult wet and windy weather preventing any attempt on Elisha Rotich’s course record of 2hr 04min 21sec. The women’s race was won by Helah Kiprop in 2hr 23min 19sec. The Kenyan pipped Ethiopian duo Atalel Anmut and Fikrte Wereta in a sprint for the line. The 42.195 km-route kicked off on the French capital’s iconic Champs Elysees before heading through the Bois de Vincennes park, along the Seine river, looping around the Bois de Boulogne to end near the Arc de Triomphe. The route is different to that of the Paris 2024 Olympic marathon next year, which will start at Paris’ historic Hotel de Ville, or town hall, before heading towards Versailles and returning to the central Esplanade des Invalides.