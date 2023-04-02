Chinese ornamental plants beautify Pakistan

China has contributed more than half of ornamental plants in today’s gardens around the world, according to a study conducted by the International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS). Like the rest of the world, Pakistanis have also benefited from Chinese research and experience beautifying their homes and gardens with ornamental plants, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro. Apart from beautification, through Chinese ornamental plants, Pakistan can also combat climate change, one of the serious issues the country is facing. Pakistan has a great demand for Chinese ornamental plants, people decorate their gardens, homes, and offices with these plants. Chinese ornamental plants are available in nurseries as well as in online plant markets in Pakistan.

“Various ornamental plants are imported from China,” Ayaz Khan, manager of Leaf Nurseries, H-9 Islamabad, told Gwadar Pro. According to Mr. Khan, the demand for imported plants including Chinese plants is increasing day by day. “Chinese fringe flower and strap flower (Loropetalum Chinense) and Chinese wisteria plants are among the most demanded ornamental plants in the nursery,” he said, adding that gardeners like Chinese wisteria for their “beauty and long life”. At least five types of Chinese citrus (lemon) are available in his nursery. “Chinese lemons are grown at home both for beautification and to derive citrus fruit from them,” Ayaz Khan added.

According to him, Chinese lemons could be excellent houseplants, as they can be kept in containers as well. “Finger Lime is the most attractive Chinese lemon,” he said. Abdullah, a resident of Rawalpindi, bought Red Robin (photinia x fraseri) for his garden. “This is my favorite flowering shrub which can withstand the weather of the Potohar region,” he said, adding, “China is called ‘the Mother of World Gardens’; Pakistan should benefit from the experiences of Chinese horticulturalists,” he told Gwadar Pro.