Decisive Times

April 2, 1453 marks the date when Mehmed the Second began his successful siege of Constantinople. A hallmark, many great commanders and rulers before him tried achieving but failed at it. Constantinople was an impossible task. Some people perceived even thinking about it as mere fantasy. The Turks had tried numerous times before, but remained unsuccessful always. Constantinople was referred to as the ‘Red Apple’, meaning the ultimate goal of the conquest.

From 1071’s Battle of Malazgirt (First Turkish conquest in Anatolia) to this great achievement, it took the Turks almost 400 years to complete this journey, which takes almost 18 hours now. A number of human lives, countless wars, endless turmoil, incessant chaos and what not! That was the cost these people had to pay, but they did so happily, after all it was their national objective. Although, I believe wars and bloodshed to be the worst things there are, yet this extraordinary saga of passion carries a lot of lessons for nations, especially the failing ones. Impressiveness of this history can be well judged from the business and fame of Turkish historical series in Pakistan. Though that was largely fiction, one thing was definitely real and even still underplayed: the determination and devotion they carried for their goal.

Today’s Pakistan also suffers from turbulent conditions. Life is becoming increasingly arduous with each passing day. But what’s lamentable is that no Hulagu Khan brought this turmoil upon us, but our own people. Tamerlane, after the Battle of Ankara, forced Ottomans into a period of interregnum. In Pakistan too, a regular government was ousted and a new setup was brought in. In Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the interregnum continues. It almost lasted 10 years then, and the powerful in Pakistan also don’t seem to be in the mood of letting a legitimate government take control any soon.

History proves of how destiny of nations can be altered if an effective person takes over charge. Mehmed II inherited an empire from Murad II, which was way weaker and more vulnerable than what Selim II inherited from Suleiman the Magnificent, but Mehmed’s dynamic leadership and the strength of his character led him and his nation towards triumph. The purpose here is not idealising imperialism or Turks in anyway, but emphasising that a true leader can change a nation’s destiny and achieve the unachievable. They say that Pakistani politicians are not politicians but monarchs actually, or they apprehend themselves as monarchs. I’d say they’re rather a unique blend possessing bravery as of M. Shah Rangeela, mercy as of Nero, efficiency as of Nicholas II, and love for peace as of Genghis Khan.

Although the stakes were very high, as high as 220 million to one, even still the potent using their money and influence manipulated the system in a way that they conceived a new system only for one guy’s benefit. No matter how much the rented launderers try, the stains cannot be removed from that guy’s character. It’s funny and obvious that the guy and his children, particularly the one who has no assets anywhere around the world, perceive Pakistanis as stupid.

It’s highly upsetting that how Constitution is being played with. President Taft said: “Presidents come and go, but the Supreme Court goes on forever.” The government should avoid setting any precedent which shall harm them in future, when they might not be and most probably won’t be in power. The Supreme Court must also adopt a firm and clear stance on its priorities and role. For the Supreme Court, political parties and authoritarian pressure should be of secondary or no importance, and it should primarily value law and the public interest. Judge Kaufman aptly said: “The Supreme Court’s only armour is the cloak of public trust; its sole ammunition, the collective hopes of our society.” The Supreme Court’s only justification should be to the people and Constitution of Pakistan. The way internal strife of the court has become the talk of the town, some people must realign their loyalties and devotions. Instead of being overwhelmed by personal rifts, the judges should work for ending the breach inflicting the country

