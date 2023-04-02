‘Big loss’ if establishment does not fulfill responsibilities: Ijaz

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s senior leader Ijazul Haq has said that the state and the constitution are facing severe threats at this time and there may be a big loss if the military establishment does not fulfill its responsibility.

He said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be ready to come Pakistan and would contest the elections if he was given a justice system of his own wish. Imran Khan also wouldn’t have any objection on it as well, he said.

Ijazul Haq claimed that the government neither wanted the ECP to hold elections in 90 days nor even in October 2023 as the intention of the government was different. The common man was forced to think that who was the supporter of this most unpopular government.

It didn’t seem possible that Army Chief Syed Asim Munir had made an agreement with anyone in London and if it happened, it would be unfortunate for Pakistan.

While giving a special interview, Ijazul Haq said that in current situation the nation is divided and such a division has never been seen before. In the past, there were serious differences between the government and the opposition but there was no threats of killing each other, but now the situation has reached this point, he said.

Ijaz ul Haq said that there were senior and intelligent people in PDM, but they also seemed agree to violate the constitution. Parliament was being used for short-term legislation and personal interests.

The PTI’s leader said that we have reached at such a deadlock where the country and the state were facing serious threats. He said that Imran Khan would prefer to die but he wouldn’t leave the country. Even if he was sent to jail, he would even find a way there for physical exercise. Let Main Nawaz Sharif return Pakistan and participate in elections so that it could be clarified that who was a big political leader of this country, he said, adding that Imran Khan would also welcome this move.

He said that it was a tragedy that the Chief Justice of Pakistan was being separated and the situation was worse than in 1997. He said that who was doing everything as the government didn’t have public support.

When a suitable time would come, one of the these judges would give an interview and reveal all the secrets of who was behind the division of judges, he said.

Ijaz ul Haq said that the current rulers didn’t want to hold elections, but they wouldn’t be in power anymore if they violated the constitution. If they play with the court’s decision, they will also go home, he said. After that, what happens if martial law comes or an interim government is formed.

Ijazul Haq said that the reference against Justice Faiz Isa was already over, but an attempt was made to please him unnecessarily and at that time the government wants Chief Justice Umar Atabandial to resign under pressure. Justice Faiz Isa should be made the Chief Justice ahead of time and then the President should also leave and after that Imran Khan should be disqualified and the PTI should be divided into pieces. But according to the constitution, the current President would remain in power until the Electoral College is completed. He said that there was no doubt that Imran Khan’s life was in danger and once an attack has taken place and it inquiry was also not allowed.

The PTI’s leader said that we are trying to make a breakthrough to improve the situation. I have no contact with current army chief, he said. He said that in order for the improvement in the current situation, it is necessary that the army chief should call everyone and remove the reservations and concerns.

He said that this experiment of regime change had proved as wront this time because an unpopular government was removed and power was given to more unpopular parties. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the military establishment was standing with an unpopular government, he maintained. Because of this, the people were getting an impression that on whose support this unpopular government was standing.

Ijazul Haq said that I personally think that General Asim Munir has not made any promises to Nawaz Sharif. I am not sure about the London plan because no army chief would put the entire organization at stake, he said.

He said that former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa should have not given interviews as he had stated many controversial things and the impression has emerged that the army has a weakness in the chain of command.

Since there were so many things in the social media, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was trapped himself by explaining the things, he added.

However, it is true that the elections’ date was being fixed and then things got worse, he disclosed and said that the immediate solution to the problems was just holding of transparent general elections.