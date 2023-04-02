Gisele pole dances in new fashion campaign

Gisele Bündchen is turning heads with her latest campaign. The supermodel wowed during a sexy shoot for the 2023 Arezzo winter collection. As seen in footage shared to the fashion brand’s Instagram March 10, Gisele strutted her stuff in the campaign while dancing on a pole in heeled boots and a plunging, black bodysuit. The footage, which was filmed with a backdrop of multiple mirrors that provided a look at the 42-year-old from a few angles, also showcased her rocking a silver fringe ensemble paired with metallic heels. Arezzo’s translated caption read, “She’s back and stronger than ever! This is your moment ! And you ? Which one is yours?” This is not the only head-turning shoot that Gisele has done recently. In February, the front cover of Vogue Italia’s March 2023 issue was unveiled, where Gisele was captured in an almost unrecognizable state with bright red hair and matching thin brows.

Those details weren’t the only reason viewers were seeing red, as Gisele’s look also featured a scarlet Valentino gown, a bold red lip and a ruby-colored manicure.

“Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here,” read the magazine issue’s description, translated from Italian. “From this real Vogue Makeover, Gisele comes out different but basically always the same. Ready for a new page, maybe a new life. And she starts it like this: in red.” Gisele’s red-hot Vogue moment marked her first magazine cover since she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in October 2022. Gisele and Tom, who wed in 2009, share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Tom is also dad to Jack, 15, from his past relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

While announcing their split, both Gisele and Tom declared that their children are at the top of their priorities.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom wrote on his Oct. 28 Instagram Story. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

While noting she and the NFL star have “grown apart,” Gisele shared in her statement that same day that she feels “blessed for the time we had together.” “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she wrote on her IG Story Oct. 28. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”