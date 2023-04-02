Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2 April 2023 is being sold for Rs. 178155 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 207800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 207,800 Rs 190,482 Rs 181,825 Rs 155,850 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 178,155 Rs 163,308 Rs 155,886 Rs 133,616 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,816 Rs 16,331 Rs 15,589 Rs 13,362 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 505,062 Rs 462,972 Rs 441,930 Rs 378,797

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

