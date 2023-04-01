Aditi mesmerises fans with latest pictures

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari dropped pictures of her latest photoshoot on the social media application Instagram.

Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads with clicks of her in a dark blue, orange and black western outfit.

Hundreds of thousands of the application’s users liked the pictures. They praised her looks with their comments.

The Bollywood celeb has close to a million Instagram followers. She shares jaw-dropping pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours. Aditi Rao Hydari made her Bollywood debut in 2009’s ‘Delhi 6’. She went on to work in films ‘Dhobi Ghat’, ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘London, Paris, New York’, ‘Boss’, ‘Khoobsurat’, and ‘Bhoomi’ among others.

The actress will be seen in South Indian films ‘Maha Samudram’ and ‘Hey Sinamika’.

The actor is rumoured to be in a relationship with fellow actor Siddharth Suryanarayan. It is pertinent to mention that the couple has been seen together many times but has not made their relationship public.