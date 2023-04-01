Inside Karan Johar’s bachelor pad designed by Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan, an interior designer, entrepreneur and wife of legendary Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, designed the one-bedroom bachelor pad for Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Gauri and the ace Bollywood filmmaker have been close friends for nearly three decades, and they have supported each other through various professional and personal milestones. Her design reflects Karan’s personality and preferences, as well as his love for entertaining. In a detailed feature about his new abode, Karan decodes his brief to Gauri. It was rather simple, he said; Convert it into an airy, one-bedroom bachelor pad and get it done fast. “At 50, I wanted this to be my very own space – with a large living room for bringing my friends together, and a bedroom with, of course, a massive wardrobe. I joke to Gauri that what she’s created is not a walk-in but a run-in, and my bathroom, well, you can play cricket in there!” Karan told the publication. “Gauri gave this home so much love, which really shows in every corner,” stated the filmmaker. It was after the lockdown that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director asked Gauri to extend his penthouse home with a one-bedroom bachelor pad. “I made it clear to Gauri that I wanted it to feel expansive, with a lot of light and space,” stated Karan. In this image, he can be seen on the balcony around the apartment.

For the bedroom, Gauri utilised a muted palette, save a statement black-and-white marble, which the publication calls a “repeating motif used around the home.” The room is embellished with a custom-made bed, with table lamps from Roberto Cavalli and bed linen from Ralph Lauren.

“A showcase in the bedroom features some of Karan’s collectibles, family photographs, and books,” writes the outlet shared, as captured by Ishaan Nair.

Added to his new home, is the fashion-savvy film aficionado’s wardrobe, which complements his sense of style completely.

In Karan’s living room, Gauri has created a seating arrangement that is both comfortable and expansive. The centrepiece is a classic tartan sofa in shades of blue and green from Bentley Home, a favourite among Karan’s children. The sofa is complemented by custom armchairs with a subtle ikat pattern on the sides, designed by her bespoke line.

Alongside these is a fluted sofa set by Roberto Cavalli Home, which features vintage brass details. The room is illuminated by the warm glow of a marble chandelier created by Mathieu Lustrerie. Karan’s parties are renowned for their hospitality, and guests can expect to find a selection of cheese platters and desserts provided by Harsha K, the host’s preferred caterer. Additionally, the bar is always well-stocked with an array of drinks.

One particular corner of the living area features a prominent fireplace as its centrepiece. The space is furnished with a vintage coffee table designed by Gauri Khan’s bespoke line, which boasts a sleek brass finish. One of the standout features of the apartment is the powder room, which both Gauri and Karan regard as a highlight. The room is illuminated by a turbine light fixture from Timothy Oulton and boasts graphic floors and walls painted in a rich forest green hue. Adding to the space’s glamour and style are custom-made marble horse-head details that are characteristic of Karan’s aesthetic.

Speaking about taking on Karan’s bachelor pad as her new project, Gauri shared, “Karan’s approval means the most. It’s like getting an A-plus in an exam, so the house had to be amazing. I know what he likes, what he doesn’t like, how he lives, how he entertains. This home is bespoke; it’s one of a kind. It is designed to reflect who he is: glamorous, fun and also a little over the top! It’s not a space that can be imitated.”