Pivotal role of expats in development of Pakistan lauded

The Managing Director of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) cordially invited distinguished guests to attend an event held in commemoration of the services of Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar (Tamgha-e-Khidmat), Chairman of the EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe. Mr. Losar is a renowned overseas Pakistani who has been actively engaged in promoting Pakistan’s soft image internationally. Due to his efforts, Pakistan was awarded GSP+ in 2014. He organized a number of protests / demonstrations for the Kashmir cause. In recognition of his outstanding services in the filed of services to Pakistan, he has been awarded Tamgha-e-Khidmat on 23rd March, 2023. During his speech, Mr. Losar emphasized the pivotal role that overseas Pakistanis play in the development of Pakistan and encouraged the audience to continue promoting a positive image of Pakistan on the international stage. The event was attended by a diverse range of guests, including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & HRD Sardar Saleem Haider, OPF Employees and some members of print and electronic media. The Managing Director, OPF Dr. Amer Sheikh commended Mr. Losar for his remarkable efforts in promoting a positive image of Pakistan and his invaluable services towards the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and also expressed his gratitude to all the attendees for their presence and highlighted the organization’s commitment to supporting overseas Pakistanis in various ways.