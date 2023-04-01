Pakistan, UAE joint health ventures to benefit masses: Patel

A mission comprising of members of the Ruling family of Dubai United Arab Emirates (UAE) His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chief Operations Officer at Hayat BioTech Mr. Naser Ali Khameis Alyammahi, Chief Executive Officer at Hayat BioTech Mr Hongbin Cong, Head of International Strategic Partnerships at Hayat BioTech Mr. Obaid Ahmed Al Zaabi, General Counsel Mr. Saboor Karamat and Advisor Mr. Ismail Sheeran arrived in Pakistan to meet Honorable Federal Minister for Health Mr. Abdul Qadir Patel for marking a new beginning in the field of health ,vaccine and research including plasmapheresis and and investment in vaccine development in Pakistan.

HH Sheikh Ahmed inaugurated a Coordination office at RBC,which will establish close liaison with the firm and the ministry.

Director General Health, Ministry of NHSR&C, Project Director Mr. Zullfiqar ali Bhatti and representatives from hospitals and blood banks in Islamabad were also present on the occasion at Regional Blood Center Islamabad.

The delegation aimed to invest in plasma farming in Pakistan based on WHO standards as the blood services in country are mostly provided by hospital blood banks with no functional separation of the plasma processes into production and utilization. The mission visited blood center and appreciated Government of Pakistan for the current services that are being provided.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said on this occasion Pakistan highly values its relations with UAE adding that collaboration between the two nations in the field of health will be of immense benefit to the people of Pakistan.

He added that recent collaboration between two states and especial interest of our brotherly state on this very significant health agenda regarding reforms in blood banking services by setting up a Plasma Farming and Harvesting Facilities in Pakistan would play crucial role in delivering of quality health care. I believe that the establishment of these facilities will provide aid directly to the public.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Bin Juma Al Maktoum said that UAE is fully committed to support the development, implementation and expansion of this project across Pakistan. He also added that Pakistan and UAE have laid strong foundations of mutually beneficial relations, friendship and peaceful cooperation over the years and The UAE is keen to invest in different sectors of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, especially in the health field.