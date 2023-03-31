Woman found alive from tomb in Brazil

A 36-year-old woman was found sealed alive inside a mausoleum wall at a cemetery in Brazil, after surviving around 10 hours inside the narrow tomb, police told AFP Thursday.

The woman was rescued after employees at a municipal cemetery noticed blood stains around a freshly sealed tomb closure Tuesday and called emergency services said police in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

“Police heard someone inside calling for help, broke the brick wall and removed a woman, who had injuries on her head and arms,” they said in a statement. They said the victim appeared to have been placed alive Monday night inside a wall holding dozens of above-ground tombs—a space-saving interment method—at the cemetery in the city of Visconde do Rio Branco, population 43,000.

Investigators said the woman had been the target of a revenge attack by a gang after a cache of drugs and guns they hid at her house went missing. She told police two masked men had raided her house, attacking her and her husband, who managed to escape. The victim remains in the hospital, but is in “improving condition,” news cite G1 reported. Police said they were searching for two suspects, ages 20 and 22.