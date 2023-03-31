Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta

LONDON: The feud between the PGA Tour and breakaway LIV Golf Series has left the sport in turmoil but Masters champions Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson do not expect any animosity when players from both circuits tee it up at Augusta National next week. LIV, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the PGA Tour have been in litigation since several LIV players filed federal antitrust lawsuits last August. While they remain banned from PGA Tour events, Augusta will open its doors to LIV’s biggest names from April 6-9. Reed and Watson are among six golfers who qualified with a lifetime exemption as past winners of the tournament. “The storylines are going to be obviously LIV versus PGA Tour and all that,” 2018 champion Reed said on Wednesday. “But really, at the majors, top players in the world are going and playing against each other no matter where they come from. It doesn’t matter what Tour they’re on. For us, at least for myself, it’s going to be business as usual. Watson, who won the Masters in 2012 and 2014, said criticism from Rory McIlroy, one of the staunchest opponents of the LIV Series, was not surprising.