Asim Azhar and Badshah meet up in Portugal

Singh Sisodia, known by his stage name Badshah, on Instagram. Azhar’s cryptic caption has fans on both sides of the border wondering whether a collaboration is in the cards – and the speculation alone has hyped people.?On Tuesday, Azhar shared a picture of the duo hanging out in Lisbon, Portugal. “Art has no boundaries,” he captioned the post and tagged the rapper. Azhar looked chic in an olive green patchwork jacket paired with a grey sweatshirt and trousers while Badshah kept it cool with a black jacket and colourful shorts. The musicians posed in a garden on what looked like a life-size chess board. Azhar and Badshah first interacted when the latter praised Azhar’s song Habibi. The catchy ballad made the rapper slide into the Pakistani singer’s DMs. Azhar shared a screenshot of the chat he had with the artist on his Instagram Stories. He messaged Azhar writing, “Tripping on Habibi.” He added the 100 emoji and a red heart emoji. The Jo Tu Na Mila singer replied, “Means so much coming from you brother.” To this, Badshah added, “Kya hi banadiya bhai, khatam melody. What a song you’ve made bro, the melody is great!” Azhar thanked him saying, “Lots of love big bro!” Badshah sent a folded hands emoji, used to show respect.