Matthew McConaughey shares picture of Levi, 14, after surfing injury

Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi got hurt while surfing, but don’t worry: He’s alright, alright, alright. The 14-year-old did, however, sustain “surf souvenirs” after braving the waves. That’s what Matthew wrote alongside a March 2 Instagram photo of Levi showcasing three bandages on his back. The teen, who sports his dad’s light brown wavy hair, stands straight on a beach, holding a surfboard. His face is not shown. Matthew shares Levi-his eldest son-with wife Camila Alves, along with daughter Vida, 13, and son Livingston, 10. The actor has occasionally brought the kids to red carpet events over the years, although he rarely shares images of them on his Instagram. Camila, on the other hand, has given glimpses of her little ones as they’ve grown up, including a Feb. 26 photo of Matthew giving Livingston a haircut as Levi looks at them.

And last June, she shared a video of them surprising Matthew for Father’s Day. “And…we got him today…” she wrote of their prank. “Kids acted like they didn’t know what day it was until middle of hiking.” They ultimately presented dad with a cute note, and Camila gushed on Instagram, “Happy Father’s Day @officiallymcconaughey you are our compass and to see the father that you are to our kids is a daily blessing.”