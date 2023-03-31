China-Pakistan border to reopen on April 1

The Khunjerab Pass, a key border crossing between Pakistan and China, is to reopen for trade activities on April 1, Gawadar Pro reported on Thursday quoting an official notification. The pass was closed in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus transmission between the two countries. Authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) had stopped two shipping containers carrying goods from entering Pakistan through Khunjerab Pass in January 2020 while requesting the federal government to delay the reopening of the border crossing for trade as a precautionary measure. However, with the recent decline in positivity rates, relevant authorities are presently making efforts to green-light customs clearance, hoping to drive up cross-border trade and business in the post-COVID-19 era. Notably, Khunjerab Port is the only land port linking Pakistan and China and a strategic point on the Karakoram Highway, linking G-B, Pakistan and Xinjiang Ugur Autonomous Region, China.