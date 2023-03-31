KSrelief completes another non-food items project in Pakistan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has completed distribution of third and forth phases of NFI (non-food items) kits consisting of 15,000 NFI kits among flood affected people living in Punjab and Sindh. As a result, a total number of kits distributed has gone up to 50,000 and 350,000 Individuals were benefited from these NFI packages, says a press release. Each NFI kit comprises of 2 blankets, a Shelter Kit with plastic Mat, Kitchen Set with jerry can and antibacterial soaps. All these relief packages were distributed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the help of registered NGOs (implementing partners) and local government. This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in Pakistan.