Sindh announces public holiday on April 4

On account of the anniversary of the former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s passing, a public holiday will be observed on April 4 in the country’s southeast, the provincial government there announced on Thursday.

A notification issued by General Administration and Coordination department said “Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 4th April 2023 (Tuesday) as a Public Holiday throughout the Province of Sindh”.

Additionally, it stated that all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils that fall under the provincial government’s administrative control would be closed on that day.

The federal government’s administratively controlled agencies and banks will continue to operate, though.