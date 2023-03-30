‘Joyland,’ ‘Kamli,’ and ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ win big at MISAFF 2023

It’s an exciting day for Pakistan’s film industry and local artists! Two of our films, Sarmad Khoosat’s Kamli, Saim Sadiq’s Joyland, and Sajal Aly’s What’s Love Got to Do with It, are sources of great pleasure and satisfaction for us. This week’s Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) in Mississauga saw a major winner.

On Wednesday, the four-day Canadian festival presented its honors and jury prizes via social media. Starting with the critically renowned film Joyland, the festival’s official handle reported that the Cannes winner received four honors at MISAFF, including Best International Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Sound Design, and Best Actor. (Female).

“The jury for #MISAFF23 awarded Joyland Best International Feature, Best Screenplay (Saim Sadiq, Mary Margaret Briggs), Best Sound Design and Best Actress to Rasti Farooq,” read the caption of the post featuring actor Alina Khan’s cut-out poster.

Apart from Joyland’s triumph, Khoosat’s hauntingly wonderful Kamli received plaudits for Sania Saeed’s outstanding performance as a blind lady in the film. “Best Actress for her role in Kamli has been awarded to Sania Saeed, who joined us at #MISAFF23 and was an absolute delight,” they stated.

The post was shared by Nimra Bucha and Khoosat himself, lauding Sakina (Saeed’s character) in the film. Kamli, which revolves around the intertwining stories of three women and their restrained desires, had its premiere at the festival’s opening night on March 23.

Last but not the least, Jemima Khan’s romantic comedy that’s winning hearts in cinemas right now won the Jury Prize for Best Ensemble Cast at the festival. “What’s Love Got To Do With It? was awarded a Jury Prize for Best Ensemble Cast,” announced the festival organisers on the photo-sharing app and tagged Khan, Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi and Nitin Sawhney.

The film, exploring the culture of arranged marriages in Pakistan, also stars Sajal Aly, Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif.

Celebrating its monumental 10th edition, MISAFF aims to present and recognise “thought-provoking and conscientious cinema that uplifts humanity and promotes peace and harmony.” The festival premieres films representing South Asians from Canada, USA, UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Caribbean.