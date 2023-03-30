Pakistan T-shirt exports to China increase in Jan-Feb 2023

Pakistan’s T-shirt export industry has been experiencing enrichment in recent years. In the first two months of 2023, the Pakistani T-shirt market increased by more than 100%, growing for the second year in a row, said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. He said that Pakistan’s T-shirt exports to China reached USD 5.53 million in the first two months of 2023, up by 106% compared to the same period in 2022. Despite the flood which affected cotton crops, Pakistan continues to be a significant player in the global T-shirt export industry, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday. Ghulam Qadir said that last year, in the first two months, Pakistan exported $2.68 million worth of t-shirts to China, whereas the whole year of 2022 Pakistan’s T-shirt exports to China were USD 19.6 million. “Pakistan’s T-shirt export industry has several major markets, including the United States, France, and China,” he added.