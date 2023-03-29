Resham explains her statement about depression

Resham recently participated in a special Ramadan broadcast of a private TV channel where she was asked about depression, the actress replied that ‘I think depression is nothing, it is the name of distance from Allah’.

The actress said ‘I didn’t have parents, I was raised by my elder sister from childhood, but whenever I remembered my parents, I turned to Allah.”

After this statement by the actress, some users on social media were criticising her that depression is a disease. However, now Resham shared the viral clip on Instagram and offered an explanation.

She wrote “Every human being has his own thoughts and for me the solution to every problem is in love and attachment to Allah, whether it is depression or any other problem.” The actress further said, “Maybe some people didn’t understand me, not everyone understands the deep things. I want to tell the critics to save their energy for something positive, may God bless you all. Amen.”