Not the future we worked all our lives for: Shaan Shahid

Pakistan’s economy is plummeting with each passing day, and the realisation is not coming easy to citizens. The gravity of the situation, albeit, prompted filmmaker Shaan Shahid to share his thoughts on the matter, especially after coming across a news post about Pakistan’s currency ranking below Ethiopia’s.

“A sad day indeed,” Shaan wrote on Instagram while sharing a screenshot of the article. “All our lives we worked for a better future, and this present? It is not the future we imagined.” Earlier this year, when the rupee consistently lost its value against the dollar, several celebrities joined social media users struggling to feel patriotic. Weighing in on the deteriorating conditions of the country and whether we, as a nation, have lost all hopes for betterment, Farhan Saeed tweeted, “How will we ever recover from this? Since I’ve been alive, I’ve never seen the Rupee strengthen against Dollar drastically.”

Concerned about how non-serious people are taking the economic distress we’re in, he added, “But still, we are either this party or that party, but not Pakistan. No one’s serious about where we are. Have we lost hope?”

Ushna Shah added how it gets harder to feel love for a country when you can’t live a hassle-free life due to the unavailability of basic resources.