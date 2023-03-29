Elections only on October 8

As the date for upcoming polls well in the debate, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday reiterated that general elections would be held on October 8 under the caretaker setup. Talking to journalists in Gujranwala, he said the elections to national and provincial assemblies should be held at the same time according to the Constitution. Berating Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the security czar said that the national economy was ruined due to the wrong policies of the past government. “Imran Khan is working on the agenda of spreading anarchy in the country.” Sanaullah said that the accountability of everyone should be done across the board. Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujrat on Tuesday cancelled Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s non-bailable arrest warrants in a terrorism case lodged against him at Gujrat’s Industrial Area police station in 2022.

The Gujrat police had registered a terrorism case against Sanaullah on Aug 25, 2022, on the complaint of a local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Shaikh Shahkaz Aslam, for allegedly threatening the judiciary and government officials in his speeches on April 15, 2021, and Jan 29, 2022.

The police had quashed the case and submitted a report to the court which was later annulled by the ATC, followed by the issuance of arrest warrants, which were subsequently turned into non-bailable arrest warrants when the minister failed to show up on the March 7 hearing.

Accountability Judge Rana Zahid presided over the hearing today in which the interior minister and his legal team appeared as well.

“I could not come to the court on the previous hearing due to government-related engagement,” Sanaullah said.

The judge subsequently cancelled the interior minister’s non-bailable arrest warrants and ordered him to furnish a surety bond of Rs500,000. The hearing was adjourned to April 28.