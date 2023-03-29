Ready to be part of any APC for ‘constitution’s sake’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said he is ready to sit in any kind of all-parties conference for the sake of upholding the Constitution, a private TV channel reported. Imran Khan made these remarks in a meeting with CPNE President Kazim Khan, who called on him on Tuesday evening.

“I have already mentioned the names of the remaining two characters of the conspiracy behind the assassination attempt on me,” Imran further said. The former prime minister once again alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was the key player of the conspiracy to assassinate him, and vowed to take legal action against the threats and intent to kill him. He said people should ask Abid Sher Ali’s father about Rana Sanaullah’s character. “Rana Sanaullah is not an interior minister, he is a member of a terrorist mafia,” he claimed.

The PTI chief also said law would be rendered worthless if elections to two provincial assemblies are delayed. PTI candidates would continue campaigning according to the April 30 announcement for elections in Punjab, he added. “The PDM is not a political alliance, but a group of thieves,” he remarked. Imran further alleged that the government’s attempts to blame and pressurize the Supreme Court was an old strategy of the PML-N, adding it was a party that had allegedly attacked the apex court in the past.