SCO supports cyclist’s dream journey from Multan to Makkah

Special Communications Organization (SCO) has recently supported cyclist Saqib Rehman’s ambitious dream to travel from Multan, Pakistan to Makkah on a road bike. In a ceremony held at the SCO headquarters, Saqib Rehman was gifted a road bike for his journey, which he hopes will raise awareness about the benefits of cycling as a healthy, eco-friendly, and cost-effective mode of transportation, as well as inspire others to pursue their dreams.

Saqib Rehman is no stranger to taking on challenges on his bike, having previously become the first man in the world to scale 21000 feet high K2 base camp on his mountain bike in November 2018 after a dangerous three-month journey. Now, he is determined to take on this epic journey from Multan to Makkah, via Iran, Sharjah, and UAE, a distance he hopes to cover in approximately 60 days on his road bike and perform Ummrah.

Follow Saqib Rehman’s journey on social media at @hq_sco on Twitter, @officialHQSCO on Facebook, and @sco_pk on Instagram, and using the dedicated hashtag #cycletoMakkah, where he will be sharing updates and photos along the way.

SCO believes in the importance of supporting young talents who are dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities. By providing Saqib Rehman with a road bike for his journey, SCO hopes to help him achieve his goal and inspire others to do the same.