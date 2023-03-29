Alizeh Shah’s humorous take on Suhur drummer strikes a chord with fans

Pakistani actress Alize Shah recently took to Instagram to express her annoyance over the person who wakes up people by playing the drum at Suhur during the month of Ramadan.

The actress, who is known for her stunning looks and impeccable acting skills, shared some new pictures with her fans on the social media platform.

In the caption of the photos, Alize Shah complained about the person who wakes people up by beating the drum at Suhur. She wrote, “Have to wake up for Suhur but this drummer awakes the feelings of marriage.”

The actress expressed her frustration in a humorous manner and her fans couldn’t help but relate to her sentiments.

Alize Shah’s post quickly went viral on social media and garnered a lot of attention from her fans and followers. Many of them commented on her post and shared their own experiences with the drummers in their areas.

One fan marveled, “You too have drummers in your area, wow!”