Chand Tara Fails To Impress The Viewers

Chand Tara is a Hum TV’s Ramadan serial which is featuring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor. Ayeza Khan is playing the character of a doctor and Danish Taimoor is portraying the role of a software engineer. The story is about their love journey. The cast also features Aashir Wajahat & Maha Hassan. It airs daily at 9:00 pm. It is written By Saima Akram Chaudhry and Directed By Danish Nawaz. Well, it is a Momina Duraid Productions Presentation. The drama is airing daily on Hum TV. Well, fans of Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are loving the drama, however, a large number of audiences is saying that this drama is just another Ramadan drama. They are missing and recalling Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke. One social media user wrote, “People who already watched Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke won’t like these new shows that much. Those dramas were greatest comedy dramas. No ramzan drama can match their level”. Another social media user stated, “All though I haven’t watched the whole episode but I have watched a few clips on Instagram and Ayeza Khan as a doctor is giving me very funny vibes, she could not showcase the character, doctors are never like this, at least, she needs to learn how to act like a doctor, it has forced comedy and regular dialogues. I think Sehar Khan’s acting is much better than her in Fairy Tale.