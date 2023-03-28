PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz hailed on Monday the order of two judges of the Supreme Court who questioned the unbridled powers of the top judge of the country on constituting benches, among other things, saying it was a “victory” of PML-N’s narrative about “bench fixing”, a private TV channel reported. “Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Mandokhail’s decision is a victory for our narrative about bench fixing,” the PML-N leader said while presiding over a meeting of party’s spokespersons, asking “if the bench-making is not fair, how the decision can be considered fair”.

During the party spokespersons’ meeting, Maryam directed them to “expose Imran Khan’s facilitators in judiciary with full force,” saying that The alleged violation of the Constitution and the law applied in ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s cases shall be fully exposed. “If there is justice, all the evidences coming in favour of Nawaz Sharif should have been enough to level the scales of justice by now,” Maryam said. During the past few weeks, Maryam and PML-N leaders have been objecting that the scale of justice was not equal for the PML-N and PTI, saying “two standards of justice in one country are not acceptable”. During the meeting of PML-N spokespersons, Maryam along with party leaders decided that they would bring “unfair and vindictive judgments” against former premier Nawaz Sharif and testimonies that later came in his favour to the public. Among other decisions, a party statement said that a strategy had been prepared to bring the facts about former premier Imran and his alleged facilitators before the public.

The meeting decided to expose the alleged corruption by the PTI chief and his facilitators. “Truth should be told to the nation without any pretension,” Maryam directed the party spokespersons, saying all the characters who facilitated Imran and his party should be exposed. Maintaining that the PTI chief was now “past”, the PML-N chief organiser said that the party should now think about the future of the country. The meeting decided to convey facts regarding the party policies to the people. Referring to Imran’s tenure as premier, Maryam asked the party spokespersons to apprise the people how the country was destroyed during the last four years.