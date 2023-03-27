Indian actress Akanksha Dubey found dead in hotel

According to police, the Indian actress Akanksha Dubey was discovered dead in a hotel room in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

According to police, the model-turned-actor may have committed suicide. According to police, no note was discovered at the scene. Her age was twenty-five. The well-known model made an impact on Bhojpuri music, films, and cinema.

According to the police, Dubey was in Sarnath to work on a film. Her boyfriend was said to be Samar Singh, a fellow Bhojpuri actor, and singer. He expressed his grief over her death on Instagram.

According to reports, hours before she ended her life in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey came live on Instagram and was seen breaking down in tears.

She was expected to release a song called “Aara” with popular singer Pawan Singh later today.

On social media, she had a significant fan base. On Instagram, where she frequently shared pictures and “reels,” she had 1.7 million followers.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.