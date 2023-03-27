Gold price In Pakistan Today 27 March 2023

Gold price in Pakistan today on 27 March 2023 is being sold for Rs. 173611 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 202500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold price In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 27 March 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 202,500 Rs 185,624 Rs 177,187 Rs 151,875 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 173,611 Rs 159,143 Rs 151,910 Rs 130,208 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,361 Rs 15,914 Rs 15,191 Rs 13,021 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 492,181 Rs 451,163 Rs 430,658 Rs 369,135

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.