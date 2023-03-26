Does Salman Khan follow two of his exes on Instagram?

On Instagram, superstar Salman Khan has 59.5 million followers but only follows 36 users, two of whom are his ex-girlfriends.

The biggest star in Bollywood is the superstar Salman Khan. He has a big fan base both domestically and abroad. He has 59.5 million followers on Instagram. Do you realise he only follows back 36 people? Several of his close acquaintances, family members, and rumoured girlfriends are on the list.

Salman uses social media extensively. He frequently provides updates on his movies and offers a window into his personal life. Brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, as well as sister Arpita Khan Sharma, are among the members of his family that he follows.

Salman Khan also keeps up with his Kick co-stars Daisy Shah, Sooraj Pancholi, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Curiously, the celebrity also follows Lulia Vantur, his rumoured lover. Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif, his ex-girlfriend, are on the list. Given their past interactions, as many of you may have already surmised, he does not follow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

For those who don’t know, Salman was formerly engaged to actress and former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani. They decided to get married on May 27, 1994. Salman and Sangeeta’s wedding invitations were also printed and distributed. But for the erstwhile couple, fate had other ideas. She discovered Salman was having an affair with Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali, which led to problems in their relationship. Then, a month before the wedding, she decided to call it off.

Rumour has it that Salman once dated Katrina Kaif. The two actors worked together on a variety of projects, including Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and Tiger Zinda Hai. They will both appear together in the sequel, Tiger 3.

Salman Khan will be the next actor to collaborate on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is getting ready for its Eid release. Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill are among the film’s impressive ensemble cast members.