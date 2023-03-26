The bizarre fig tree that’s growing upside-down in the ruins of an ancient Roman town

It’s tree-mendous. Hidden away in an archaeological park near Naples, Italy, a wild fig tree has been growing upside-down for decades. Its roots are embedded in the ceiling of an archway, meaning the plant’s branches – which sometimes bear fruit – hang towards the ground. This strange tree is set in the modern-day town of Bacoli, the site of the lost town of Baiae, which is often referred to as Las Vegas for the uber-wealthy of ancient Rome – a hedonistic weekend break destination. Most of the ancient town – which lies near Naples – is underwater today, but the parts of it remain on land and can be explored in the Parco Archeologico delle Terme di Baia. The Italian reference site Storie di Napoli says that the tree grew upwards in a normal fashion until the 1940s, but when excavations of the archaeological site began, the tree was destroyed. However, its roots survived, giving life to a new tree that grew from the peculiar position from which it hangs today.