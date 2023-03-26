Gold prices decreased by Rs 1,800 to Rs 203,900 per tola

goldThe per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs. 203,900 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 205,700 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 1,543 to Rs.176,355 from Rs.177,898, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.161,658 from Rs. 163,073. However, the price of per tola silver increased by Rs. 30 to close at Rs. 2,250 and the ten-gram silver surged by Rs. 25.71 to close at Rs.1929. The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$19 to $1978 against its sale at $1997, the association reported.