Peaceful Balochistan

There has been an increase in attacks on the Pakistan Army and security forces in Balochistan. Just last month, security agencies recovered a suicide jacket from a woman and found out how the banned Baloch organization was using women for its nefarious purposes.

India is playing a big role in fueling the unrest in Balochistan. India’s secret agency, RAW, is providing financial support to separatists in Balochistan to promote unrest in Pakistan and avenge the loss of Occupied Kashmir through Balochistan. But the cowardly enemy forgets that in Kashmir, Pakistan is only giving moral support to Kashmiris as they are Muslims and more than one million Indian troops are deployed in Kashmir, while Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan. Besides, Balochistan is a peaceful region where its residents are always ready to thwart the nefarious intentions of the enemies along with the Pakistan Army. The recent terrorist attacks in the country show that these brutal terrorists are not completely eradicated and they want to reactivate and harm the country.

India’s secret agency, RAW, is providing financial support to separatists in Balochistan to promote unrest in Pakistan.

India is not paying attention to the peace of Pakistan. It is somehow trying to push Pakistan towards insecurity again. But the fruit of the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army is that there is peace and order in the country at the moment. These anti-national elements are looking to destroy the peace of the country again, but they forget that they are dealing with a brave army and the best spy agency in the world, with each soldier of the Pak Army ready to die in the country. He is always on the alert to bring to hell those who damage the foundations of Pakistan and by doing such incidents, he cannot succeed in weakening Pakistan. There is no doubt that these separatists have the help of some traitors living in the homeland and India’s secret agency RAW, due to which they are able to carry out these activities. India wants all the countries to remain its tributaries in the region. To achieve this heinous goal, India has started hostilities against all neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.

In the last few months, our intelligence agencies have foiled several terrorist incidents in Balochistan by sacrificing their lives. They did not give the enemy a chance to play openly in unfavourable conditions. India’s notorious terrorist, Kulbhushan, was also arrested by our intelligence agencies from Balochistan, who was wanted in several terrorist incidents in Balochistan. Kulbhushan has admitted that he was trying to sow separatism in Balochistan, which was thwarted by the day and night hard work of our intelligence agencies. Now, India is trying to make Pakistan the cradle of lawlessness by re-tasking some of the traitors in Pakistan, but this dream will never be fulfilled as long as Pakistan’s secret agencies and Pakistan Army are there. Till now, all such efforts of India will be buried in the pit of failure.

Some people want to create an atmosphere of lawlessness in Balochistan and KPK and make Pakistan a victim of lawlessness. For this, our civil governments also need to work to keep a close eye on the problems of Balochistan so that the deprivations can end. Pakistan Army has played a very important role in this regard. There, the Reko Diq project was started due to the personal interest of the Pakistan Army, and the fine imposed on it was removed so that the people of Balochistan could benefit from the fruits of this project. That the problems of the people of Balochistan were not given the attention they deserved is correct. But those who want to give more power to the politics of hatred already existing thereby setting fire to prejudice is not a correct strategy. Now, it is not that there is any lack of resources in Balochistan There is no need to look at the problem of Balochistan with mere sentimentality, but on a concrete basis. It is connected with creating an atmosphere of trust between the political and administrative parties, including the state, federation and provinces, and by removing the existing suspicions. In a peaceful Balochistan, development and prosperity is the desire of all.

Because until the people and the youth do not get the fruits of development, the enemy will continue to have an opportunity to sow its seeds. The problems of the people of Balochistan need to be solved through their resources. The local governments, including the federal government, will have to understand the problems there. Because if the problems are not resolved, deprivations are born. Only by ending these deprivations before they turn into revenge, the way to a peaceful Balochistan can be found.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.