Hailie Jade is engaged to Evan McClintock

Don’t lose yourself over this major relationship update. It was a big weekend for Eminem and Kim Scott’s daughter Hailie Jade.

No, she didn’t find herself at the 2023 Grammys. Instead, the 27-year-old received a romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

“Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23,” she wrote on Instagram with the ring emoji. “I love you @evanmcclintock11.”

In photos of the romantic moment captured by Erika Christine Photography, the groom-to-be got down on one knee to ask the important question. Once Hailie said yes, it was time to pop the champagne.

The pair, who reportedly began dating in 2016, has tried their best to keep their love story away from the public eye. But on special occasions, Hailie has given a glimpse into her private life with Evan.

When celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2022, Hailie shared a rare PDA photo with Evan near a Southern California beach. “Yesterday & everyday,” she captioned the pic, which was captured just before sunset.

And then in July 2021, Hailie acknowledged just how private her relationship is when posing for a photo next to Evan. “I rarely share my feed,” she wrote on Instagram, “but when I do, I’m happy it’s with you.”

While Hailie’s relationship with Evan is stronger than ever, the same could be said for her bond with Eminem. When the “Slim Shady” rapper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Eminem celebrated with his daughter.

“She’s made me proud for sure,” he shared on Mike Tyson’s YouTube show Hotboxin’ in March 2020.

She’s graduated from college. When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of.” Eminem, who is also dad to Alaina, 29, and Stevie, 20, continued, “It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have. People also think, too, that money just buys happiness-that absolutely is not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside otherwise none of this s–t means nothing.”