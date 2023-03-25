AJK, GB launch bus service

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan(GB) achieved a major breakthrough in bridging gaps between the two regions by launching direct bus service on the eve of the historic ‘Pakistan Day’ celebrated on Thursday.

The inaugural ceremony was held at New Prime Minister House in the State capital city of Muzaffarabad. AJK Prime Minister(PM) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and the Chief Minister(CM) of Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid inaugurated the Gilgit-Muzaffarabad Bus Service at a grand ceremony hosted in AJK State metropolis to facilitate commuters of both the regions.

The service has been started by the joint efforts of AJK and GB government which will restore historical relations and harmony between the people of the two regions.Cultural, social, regional linkages, industry, and tourism will also be promoted through this initiative.

Addressing the ceremony, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, “Today is a very important day for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent as the ‘Pakistan Resolution’ had been passed this day in 1940.It is historic that the two regions were going to be restored yesterday.”

“The journey of restoration of connectivity that we started yesterday will be continued. After Eid, they will start a tourism bus service from all major cities of Pakistan in AJK.”

“On the other side of the Line Of Control(LOC) the Kashmiri people are making sacrifices for the completion of Pakistan. No one can defeat the determination of this nation, who raise their children to become Khalid Bin Waleed. India is not aware of our history. India can conquer the world through its film industry, but they should remember that when Muslims go to Spain, they burnt the boats, if India does not stop, we will do the same.”

The PM of AJK said, “The journey between GB and AJK that we started yesterday, we hope that future generations will continue this journey in future as well.”

“GB will support AJK in the fields of communication, agriculture, design and housing, while the government of AJK will benefit from the sectors in which GB is ahead.”

“GB will establish a medical university with the alliance with the government of AJK. While on the other hand, AJK will support the government of GB for the establishment of an engineering college.”

He said, “Any person from GB who will come to AJK will get a 35% discount on purchases and a 25% discount on rent. The scope of AJK Bank will be extended to GB while the cooperative bank of GB will also be brought to AJK.”

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, “The quota of GB will be increased in universities and other educational institutions of AJK.”

“In the future the officers of both regions will go on posting from one region to the other,” he suggested.

He said, “The governments of both regions would create a special economic zone together.”

“The fruits produced in GB will be marketed in a better way. The government of AJK will also invest in the GB transport company Natco which will be a joint company of both the regions.” “Both the governments will set up committees to promote connectivity and partnership between the two regions, which will submit reports soon.” The PM directed the Transport Department of AJK to prepare an annual calendar and provide free travel facilities to those traveling from Gilgit to Muzaffarabad and Muzaffarabad to Gilgit on Long Weekends.

Addressing the ceremony, CM GB said that yesterday was ‘Pakistan Day’ and a historic day when bus service will be started, it will connect the people of both the regions.” He said, “Whenever the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government will come to the federal government, work on tunnel will start.” The CM GB said, “The passengers who will go to Gilgit from Muzaffarabad yesterday will be received by the Chief Secretary (CS) and his Principal Secretary in Gilgit.”

He highly appreciated the personality and actions of AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

Addressing the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary Transport AJK Javed Butt paid a rich tribute to PM AJK and CM GB for the launch of the Gilgit-Muzaffarabad bus service. Secretary Transport Authority on the occasion said that all arrangements had been made by Transport Authority regarding the Gilgit-Muzaffarabad bus service.

GB Interior Minister, Shams ul Haq, AJK ministers Ali Shan Soni, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar, Akmal Hussain Sargala, Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Javed Butt, AJK Government Spokesperson Professor Taqdees Gilani, Parliamentary Secretary Asim Sharif Butt and Chairman PM Inspection and Implementation Commission Pir Mazhar Saeed including government secretaries, government officials, lawyers and a large number of civil society were also present on the occasion. The CM GB presented cultural Karvaati Jabba and Cap to AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir also presented gifts to him at the end.