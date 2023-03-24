Music for a cause

A musical extravaganza was held for a good cause, by Rashna Gazder and her talented group of pianists and musicians. The group is called Harmony in Helping Hands. In aid of SOS Children’s Villages of Sindh this is their eighth fundraiser since 2015. The group has helped needy Institutes in Pakistan, starting with LRBT, Chitral Children’s Education Fund, Indus Hospitals Children’s Cancer Ward, ABSA The School and College for the Deaf, Parsi General Hospital, National Institute of Child Health and Lady Dufferin Hospital.

The Vision of SOS Children’s Villages is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children to grow to their full potential.

For the community at large, to establish schools up to HSC level and set up Technical Training Institute’s so that many more under privileged children and youth may benefit to become honourable members of society.

Former Senator Javed Jabbar, thanked the late Byram Avari and his family for having sponsored the event as a professional recording was carried out at Hotel Avari Towers. A touching item was a tribute made by Rashna Gazder with Janelle Dias on the vocals and Terence Joseph on the keyboard to late Byram Avari, who had sponsored six of their fundraisers at his hotel.

The Online Concert enables viewers abroad to log in and appreciate the dedicated work of young pianists right up to senior maestros. It was heart-warming seeing small, debut pianists performing short items, representing the ages of the children at SOS VILLAGE. Noteworthy mentions are Zarshan Irani performing Lion King and Smita Sethna taking us into Saturday Night Fever.

The Online Concert for a Cause started off with Fariha Dar, senior pupil paying beautiful tribute to Pakistan with Pak Sar Zamin.

The advanced pianists were professionals in their own right from Alizeh Fatimi playing Swan Lake to Zehra Zonash and Shereen Marker rendering Richard Clayderman’s lilting melodies noteworthy mention is of Sophiya Qureshi, performing Clair de Lune with stylish aplomb and Dea Umrigar gracefully playing Love Story.

The Visual effects and entire concert arrangement is the brainchild of Rashna’s son Dr Darayus Gazder, who each year, raises the bar with stunning visual effects to the music. This year his outstanding effect was having brilliant pianist Afshad Sidhwa play Bohemian Rhapsody, along with Freddie Mercury, the legend, singing with his group Queen. Another stunner of Darayus was fantastic singer Janelle Dias belt out “If I can Dream” alongside Elvis Presley. An audio visual treat for sure.

The piano music was light and varied as were the songs performed by Senior, well known musicians of Karachi. Talented musician Selwyn Gerald Fernandes, performed in three items, while vocalists like Chester Williams, Anselm Fernandes, Brendon and Eden Emmanuel enthralled.

Noteworthy mentions are” Imagine” with Rashna accompanying instrumentalists with Janelle Dias on the vocals, brilliant Joshua Dias in the finale with ” What a Wonderful World “and well-loved Norman D’Souza singing” Autumn Leaves” with a gorgeous visual. A music lovers treat was Karachi born, Ardavan Taraporewala, guest singer from Toronto, soulfully singing Hallelujah.

Famous Karachi musicians, singers and teachers, John Fernandes, Furrukh Suleiman Aziz and Clifford Lucas gave befitting accompaniments. Impossible mentioning each and every item and performer. Each one was a joy to watch and spectators had a weekend to remember.