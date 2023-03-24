Atif Aslam welcomes a baby girl

Pakistan’s prominent singer Atif Aslam announced to have welcomed his third child, a baby girl, with his wife Sara Bharwana.

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Tajdaar-e-Haram’ performer and his wife, as the two welcomed their first daughter at the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The singer turned to his account on the photo and video sharing application, on Thursday morning, to share the news with his fans. Sharing a glimpse of his newborn daughter, with her face covered with an eye mask sticker, Aslam wrote, “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived.”

He added, “Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers.”

In his Instagram post, the celebrity also disclosed the name of his daughter ie Halima Atif Aslam and her birth date 23rd March, while extending the wishes of Ramadan.

Thousands of his fans and colleagues liked the social media post and flocked to the comments sections to drop hearty wishes for the family and his newborn daughter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Atif Aslam tied the knot with Sara Bharwana in March 2013. The couple is proud parents to two elder boys, Ahad and Aryaan, and now a daughter, Halima.