Cycling rally organised on Women’s day

All Pakistan Women’s Association organised a cycling rally. The cycling rally was organized in the context of World Women’s Day in which a large number of men and women participated. Foreign women also participated in the rally. The rally, which started from Liberty, passed through Siddiq Trade Center and ended at Liberty. In this regard, CCO All Pakistan Women’s Association said that such events are urgently needed to make women independent. CEO Dar Shehwar said that Lahori fills the colors of life in every event. He said that such events will continue in the future.