Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to move Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone general elections in Punjab.

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar announced that the party will challenge the electoral watchdog’s decision to postpone the date for general elections in Punjab from April 30 to October 8.

The former federal minister said that the ECP has violated the Constitution by postponing the elections, noting that the ECP’s decision was in conflict with the Supreme Court’s orders.

“As per the orders of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar high courts, the ECP cannot give dates for polls,” he said, questioning under which constitutional provision the commission had changed the date.

Asad Umar further alleged that the election commission has fulfilled the ruling coalition wish to delay the elections. “The ECP cannot give date for election after President Dr Arif Alvi announced it,” he added.

Barrister Ali Zafar will file a petition in Supreme Court tomorrow, demanding to reschedule the polls on the previous date – April 30.

Meanwhile, Asad Umar said that the PTI would also file a contempt petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for ‘committing Article 6’.

He expressed ‘full confidence’ in Supreme Court, hoping that the election will be held on the same day as it was announced by President Dr Arif Alvi. “We will not let anyone to violate the constitution under any circumstances”, he added.