Floods, dams and politics of dams in Pakistan

The alarm bells on Pakistan’s environmental foes predicted that Pakistan’s climate would progress towards further instability, which the heatwave earlier this year and floods afterward have been proven right. Aside from the disastrous haphazard rains, southern Pakistan as well as north-western regions were engulfed in floods as an explosion of water streamed down the Indus River. The country has already attained generally three times the thirty-year average rainfall in the quarter through August, estimating 390.7 millimetres (15.38 inches). According to the NDMA documents, roughly 33 million people have been impacted by the severe rains and floods. In addition, 81 districts have officially declared a ‘calamity hit’ – 23 in Sindh, 6 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 32 in Baluchistan, 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and three in Punjab. Few parts of the country have become tolerant of regular mass flooding, while communities have battled with drought and water shortages elsewhere. Habitually a considerable quantity of floodwater drains directly into Pakistan’s southern coast of the Arabian sea. However, few specialists have pleaded that flood water could be wielded to ease the water shortages by constructing more reservoirs in the country. Several pieces of research have also been conducted in the same regard. Despite the continuous warnings over floods and droughts for years to come, Pakistan’s politicians have stayed bolted into a decades-long political clash over building new dams.

In 1980 Zia-ul-Haq proposed the construction of the world’s largest dam, which flows from western Tibet to the whole of Pakistan, to meet future water needs. The plan could not be materialized because three provinces opposed the plan. Sindh, Baluchistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were against KalaBagh Dam, while Punjab was in favour of construction. The dam would be constructed in Punjab’s territory. Sindh has historically accused Punjab of water theft by acquiring the former’s share of the war. Moreover, Sindh also demands that no more dams should be constructed on the Indus River as it would disturb the flow, and if a large amount of water is dumped into the Arabian Sea, water will start meddling inland. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned with flooding and mass displacement that any new construction will cause much like the Terbela Dam caused.

Punjab believes that KalaBagh Dam will not only store the water but also help overcome the serious deficiency caused by the water. Every year in summer, Pakistan faces severe electricity load shedding, mostly in southern Punjab and Rural areas which affect the working of industries that ultimately affects the economy of the country. People are seen protesting against the unannounced long load shedding, which becomes more problematic in Karachi because of heat waves that take thousands of lives yearly.

In 2015 Nawaz Sharif wanted to start the construction of the dam by allocating 46 billion dollars from Chinese investment but later had to postpone the project because of strong protests from three provinces. Just like in 1998 and 2005 during General Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. Other than provincial politics, technical issues are a bone of contention. In addition, Diamer Bhasha Dam was the second proposed project that has not been constructed since 2006 due to a quarrel over land acquisition. It was supposed to be built in the Northern Skardu district. Due to heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains have brought floods to several parts of the country. Displaying some 664,000 people who are reportedly living in relief camps, over 190,000 joined the above numbers more than a week ago. Numerous are reportedly settling with host communities. UNHCR predicts that approximately 800,000 refugees live in districts notified as ‘calamity hit’ by the Government of Pakistan, including some 170,000 in Quetta, Baluchistan, 210,000 in Peshawar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 77,700 in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and 71,500 in Karachi, Sindh. Manchar Lake has entered a dangerous level, posing a threat to surrounding areas of Southern Sindh. According to Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, some 100,000 people would be impacted by the breach, but it would assist in saving further populated clusters and curtail water levels in other, harder-hit areas. Problems of displaced people are arising. Various displaced by the floods have protested that shelters are thronged, while others are hesitant to abandon their possessions.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif requested UNICEF and other global agencies to assist in controlling child deaths. Moreover, flights bringing aid from UNICEF, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates arrived in Pakistan. Many celebrities reached Pakistan and appealed to other countries for aid. The devastation is so boundless that no abundance of foreign donations can help Pakistan, and no matter how much we criticize rich countries for causing the flood due to climate change, the fact remains unchanged that Pakistanis have to deal with climate modification themselves. According to numerous research studies, efficient dykes and dams alone cannot provide durable protection against floods that outperform their designed capability. Contrary to this, near dam or dyke-protected neighbourhoods is either occupied or allotted to people with a false perception of security provided to populations and properties motivated by locating on surrounding floodplains, resulting in disasters. It is a known fact that flood defence is never absolute; only a specific level of safety against flooding can be attained.

Due to downstream on the Indus river, the southern parts of the country have observed growing river waters drifting from the north. Pakistan’s insufficient dams and reservoirs are already flooding and cannot be wielded to halt downstream flows. Building new dams and reservoirs should be on the government’s priority list, along with educating people and halting the allocation of areas that are easily prone to flood. Following such steps is ultimately necessary not only for water security and energy security but also for saving people’s life, property, and valuable possession. To acquire such facilities, they have worked their whole life. In addition, dams are not only signified for water storage but also oversee the floodwater, primarily in the case of river floods. It’s high time for Pakistan to instantly start building new dams and reservoirs, which is a must to endure with the country’s water and energy desires in the coming years. Moreover, Pakistanis need sound planning on rehabilitating the displaced people and minimizing the disaster caused by the flood, which ultimately burdens Pakistan’s already derailing economy.

The writer is Assistant Professor at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. He can be reached at: oped.hafeezkhan@gmail.com