Incessant Lament

Bleak, weak and miserable: that’s where they’ve left our Pakistan. A homeland to 22 million people is drowning deeper and deeper into the dark seas of utter devastation. The economic, political, administrative structures are in ruins for decades, but now the social and psychological deterioration of Pakistani people is something rather new. Seldom do Pakistanis take things seriously and worry about them. And when they do, that means the matter is actually alarming. We have seen people drawing their red lines. Somebody calls some politician his red line; others associate this mandate with some judge. But what’s extremely lamentable and regrettable is the fact that nobody has ever thought of Pakistan as their red line. It would have been something constructive had people been so much concerned about Pakistan; then the matter would have not worsened this much.

Pakistanis have always remained unserious in terms of engagement with subjects of national importance. And now when they are showing some seriousness, the wound seems to be too deep to heal. This cancer of destruction and ruination, caused by carcinogenic effects of corruption, dishonesty and insincerity towards nation, has proved immensely worsening. It was the weakness and failure of the political leadership which allowed such a fatal error to occur. Politicians have always preferred their personal benefits over the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan. India also got freedom at the same time. Its army was similarly desperate to acquire all they can for itself, as they had been freed from a long maltreatment period. But what stopped and prevented such things to happen there was the farsighted and dynamic statesmanship of their politicians.

The government is utterly obsessed with Imran Khan. They are so consumed into him that all their devotion and power is being used to tackle him and him alone. The country is moving towards disaster day by day. It has been 50 years since the Constitution was introduced, but it still awaits its implementation in letter and spirit. The golden jubilee of Senate, the upper house of the Parliament, should rather be commemorated with lament, regret and disappointment. The basis of democracy in any country is giving people authority; the authority to elect, whom they want to rule them. The way Shehbaz Sharif’s government is retaliating to democratic voice is absolutely unheard-of even in the worst autocracies. The authoritarian behaviour of police and the ones controlling them is unacceptable, immoral, undemocratic, and is also unlawful if there is any law in the country.

With what moral standing will the government condemn what India is doing in occupied Kashmir? What India is doing in held Kashmir can definitely be compared to what the regime has been doing here for the past few weeks. Banning media, arresting journalists, maltreating dissidents, abducting them and even killing innocent political workers all is happening here. What limit of inhumanity and illegality is left to cross? Using water cannons that have toxic water, using expired tear gas shells is not so different from the pellets that were shot at innocent Kashmiris. It is surprising that how unabashedly the niece of the prime minister talks about justice and democracy in her speeches and TV statements. Laughter cannot be controlled when she explains the reasons for Pakistan’s destruction. Our luck’s doom is that the culprits are more powerful than the law and order. It seems Maryam Nawaz has built this tower of grudge and bitterness that has overwhelmed her senses. She is so convinced of Pakistanis’ stupidity that she audaciously labels her father, who is a convicted absconder, a leader and a brave person. Saqib Nisar could have been pro-Imran and his ally, but is Noam Chomsky also Faiz Hameed’s guy, or does he also possess a grievance and is jealous of the charm and attractiveness of the lion-hearted leader Nawaz Sharif’s personality.

I often wonder why despite being released from the same circumstances, Pakistan and India are skies apart when it comes to democratic temperament. Pakistan remains striving for its survival, whereas India is all set to take over most of the world. It’s not that people are supportive of Imran Khan’s ideology. But the hatred they possess against these corrupt politicians has forced them to actively and fully stand by him. You might have your doubts about Imran Khan, but one thing even Nawaz Sharif can swear on is that Imran Khan is poles apart from all his contemporaries, who are nothing but an assembly of the most mendacious in whole of Pakistan.

The 50th anniversary of the Constitution should be the last one being held in such grotesque conditions. We, as citizens, should take charge, and practically and energetically work for the rule of law in Pakistan. It is about time that institutions confine themselves within boundaries, prescribed by the Constitution. The nation is awake, enlightened and ready to fight against this tyranny and aristocracy. People will now resist and dismantle any actions and intentions that will cause more damage to the country. The ones who are not being part of this movement should definitely be mentally prepared to make their children live the same miseries they are living in. And the ones opposing the movement should rethink that whether their loyalties align with the nation or the gruesomely corrupt structure. The government and its support staff are causing irreparable loss to Pakistan. Shehbaz’s tenure has cost Pakistan heavily.

