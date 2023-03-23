Pakistan, ‘The Land of the Pure’ proved be a dream come true for not only the national poet of Pakistan, Allama Iqbal, but also for the Muslims of the subcontinent. They gained their separate land on 14th August 1947 but this land proved to be one of the most diverse countries.

The resolution for the separate land was passed on 23rd March,1940, hence, the people of Pakistan celebrate the Resolution Day on this day.

Before 1971, Pakistan consisted of two regions, West Pakistan, in the Indus River basin in the northwestern region of the Indian Subcontinent, and East Pakistan, located more than 1000 miles, in the vast delta of the Ganges river system. In the resulting civil war, East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

Today, we can say that Pakistan is one of the most populous multiethnic countries of South Asia. It has culturally and historically been associated with its neighbors Iran and Afghanistan.

Without a doubt, Pakistan has remained in political and economic crises since independence but as Quaid e Azam stated that, “There is no power on Earth that can undo Pakistan”. Hence, we see that Pakistan survived all its problems and faced them honourably.

It is indeed a land of wonders with the world’s largest deep-sea port, Gwadar. Furthermore, it consists of the Karakoram Highway, considered the world’s highest paved road.

The sports industry of Sialkot is known as the best producer of sports goods that are exported to the West and other parts of the world. The city produces more than half of the world’s footballs.

Hence, Pakistan is known as the largest producer of hand-sewn footballs. Furthermore, these footballs are also used in the FIFA World Cup, considered amongst the top sporting events in the world.

Pakistan has the potential to be a regional tourism hub since it consists of both mountains and desert region that could attract tourists from around the world subject to adequate facilities and top notch services.

The area which consists of Pakistan has long been a route of military conquest and a cultural hub. It is, therefore, a significant ethnic melting pot. The population Pakistan can be divided into several ethnic groups. The Punjabis are roughly half the the total population. Moreover, the Pashtuns account for about one-eighth of the population and Sindhis form a smaller group.

Hence, it is justified to say that Pakistan is a land of miracles and despite the problems this beautiful country faced since inception, it still managed to be a crucial player in the international community. So, to celebrate the existence of this great and beautiful land, we Pakistan Day with utmost dedication, sentiments and emotions. To keep the people of Pakistan united ,Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said ” Never forget our motto: Unity, Faith and Discipline.”

The writer is a recent alumnus of Aitchison College, Lahore