Pakistan a centre of hope for Muslim Ummah: Bhat

Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Altaf Ahmad Bhat while felicitating the government of Pakistan, Military leadership, Civil Society, Political, Social, and Religious leadership on Pakistan Day said that Pakistan has become an umbrella for all Muslim countries and hopes are high that it will move forward to unite Muslim Ummah. Altaf Ahmad Bhat termed Pakistan as the “centre of hope” of Muslim Ummah and said that the country was a great blessing for Muslims.

Pakistan has political and geographical importance in the Muslim world and this country is the centre of hope not only for the Sub-continent but for the whole Muslim Ummah, especially for suppressed Muslims he added. Chairman JKSM Altaf Ahmed Bhat while while appreciating the statement by Pak Amy Chief said that , Pakistan’s Army Chief’s timely and blunt statement not only encouraged the Kashmiris but also renewed Pakistan’s long-standing stance and discredited the enemy’s useless propaganda. Pakistan should remember that the feelings and attachment of people of Jammu & Kashmir are with Pakistan and Pakistani nation, and since 1947 Kashmiris have paid with their blood to be with Pakistan and for the completion of Pakistan. Altaf Ahmad Bhat added.

Paying glorious tributes to those who strived and sacrificed their lives for the creation of Pakistan, Altaf Ahmad Bhat said that unparalleled sacrifices were made by Kashmiri people for its creation and still people of IIoJK are paying for the stability of Pakistan. Pakistan has proven to be a great blessing for the Muslims. 23rd March is a blessed day he added, saying such an important day when a resolution was passed for the creation of a separate nation for the Muslims and it is a dream realized when divisive forces were opposing its creation. “Creation of Pakistan is a golden chapter in history and we should thank Allah for its creation and work for its stability, prosperity and progress. He added.

The people of Kashmir hope that whatever the circumstances may be, the Pakistani rulers and people will stand side by side in the fight for our legitimate freedom movement from Indian occupation He added.