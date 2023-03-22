Hundreds of Hindi songs removed from Spotify

Hyderabad: Spotify, a music streaming service, has taken hundreds of Hindi songs off the platform. After hearing the news, Desi fans have been posting their distress online.

After failing to agree and extend the licensing contract with Zee Music Company.

The app removed the entire catalogue of Hindi songs from Zee Music. The Indian music company also did not renew the licensing agreement with the music app Gaana and cut ties with them last year.

Famous songs like ‘Malhari’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ or ‘Zalima’ from ‘Raees’ along with other hit tracks are all out of the app now. This also impacted several users’ playlists that were curated over the years.

Reacting to this on Twitter, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik wrote, “I know you’re sad my songs Theher Ja, Sau Aasmaan & a few more aren’t on Spotify anymore. Im sad too Unfortunately we ain’t the rights owners of our Bollywood songs, so no matter what we can only hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest btwn the label & the platform (sic).”

Spotify said it would continue “good faith” attempts to find a “creative solution” with Zee Music – part of one of India’s biggest entertainment companies, reported BBC.